Solstein Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after buying an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,136,000 after purchasing an additional 444,023 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,540 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,523,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,137,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

