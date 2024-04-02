SOLVE 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.24 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002805 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

