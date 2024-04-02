SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

