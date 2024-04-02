SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.28. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 7,375,720 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 target price (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 381,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 153,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

