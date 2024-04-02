Spark I Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPKLU)

Spark I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 3rd. Spark I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Spark I Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Spark I Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47. Spark I Acquisition has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.30.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,570,000.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.