SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 210,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 117,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $34.74.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

