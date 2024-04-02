SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 210,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 117,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $34.74.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.
SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.
