SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.15. 137,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,851. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

