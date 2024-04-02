SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SDY stock opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

