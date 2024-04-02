SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

