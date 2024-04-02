SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,661,000. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,272,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 11,010,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,398,805. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

