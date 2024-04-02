Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

