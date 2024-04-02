Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $63.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. 198,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,710. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

