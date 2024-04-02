SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SPS Commerce worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,298. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average is $179.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

