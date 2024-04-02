SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.