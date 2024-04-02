Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

SWK stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 824,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,224. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

