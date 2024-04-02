State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.14. The company had a trading volume of 201,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,497. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

