State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 50,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,602,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,246,000. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 229,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,910,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,524,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

