State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 80,000 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,302 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Trading Down 2.8 %

SQ traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,491,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

