State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 610.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.58. 1,654,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,936. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

