State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 59,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 219,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 67,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 30,809,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,967,195. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

