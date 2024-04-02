State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $9.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,628 shares of company stock worth $85,753,347 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

