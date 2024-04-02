State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.42 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $122.09. 966,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,908. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

