State of Michigan Retirement System Has $20.94 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. 2,074,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,750. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

