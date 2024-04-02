State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.41. 718,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,745. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $290.98 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

