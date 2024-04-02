State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.27 on Tuesday, hitting $569.62. 412,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,482. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,078 shares of company stock worth $18,599,228. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.