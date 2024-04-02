State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $481,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.88. The stock had a trading volume of 733,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $256.53.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.