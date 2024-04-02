State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,872 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.71. 18,575,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,350,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $127.38.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.