State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

