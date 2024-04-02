Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Steel Partners stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,211.34.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
