Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,211.34.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $466.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.