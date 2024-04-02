Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Call Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 38,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 175% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,797 call options.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.2 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.51. 2,511,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,212. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

