Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,304 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,984 put options.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.01. 1,233,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

