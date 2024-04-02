StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 34.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.