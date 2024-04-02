StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

