StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2,830.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,286,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after buying an additional 21,526,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vale by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,799,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,752,000 after purchasing an additional 452,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.