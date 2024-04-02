StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
