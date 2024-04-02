StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

