StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

