StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

FCAP stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

