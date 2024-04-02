StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.9 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Key Tronic by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

