StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

