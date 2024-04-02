StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.