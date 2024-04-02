StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE SIF opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.13.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SIFCO Industries
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.