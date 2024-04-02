StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $20.40 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at TimkenSteel

In other TimkenSteel news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,018 shares of company stock valued at $786,909. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

About TimkenSteel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 755,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

