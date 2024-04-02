StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $20.40 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Activity at TimkenSteel
In other TimkenSteel news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,018 shares of company stock valued at $786,909. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TimkenSteel
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.