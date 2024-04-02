StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMSTGet Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $20.40 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at TimkenSteel

In other TimkenSteel news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,018 shares of company stock valued at $786,909. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 755,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $5,683,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 612.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

