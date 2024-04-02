StockNews.com Lowers Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GILT opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $640,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 357,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

