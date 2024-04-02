StockNews.com Lowers Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
GILT opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.16.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
