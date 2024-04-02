StockNews.com Upgrades Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steelcase by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 352,078 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

