StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,308 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $520.29. 2,772,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.60. The firm has a market cap of $402.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

