Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 2,656 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 987,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 2.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $69,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

SO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. 3,829,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

