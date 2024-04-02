Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWR traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

