Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.30. 2,323,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $726.52 and its 200 day moving average is $646.75. The stock has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

