Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 263,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.