Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 263,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
