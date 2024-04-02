Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.16. 263,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

